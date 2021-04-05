Globe continues support for typhoon-hit families, businesses in Bicol

Four months after devastating super typhoons hit the Philippines, Globe continues its rebuilding efforts on damaged telco infrastructure in the Bicol region. It also created a task force to provide customers alternative means of communications, as repair of the damaged facilities may take time to complete.



Globe strongly supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly UN SDG No. 9 which highlights the roles of infrastructure and innovation as crucial drivers of economic growth and development. Globe is committed to upholding the 10 United Nations Global Compact principles and 10 UN SDGs.



To provide extra care for customers, particularly in Naga City, Globe set up a Viber Community to attend to their Globe At Home and Prepaid WiFi concerns. The Naga Viber Community was launched last March 15, with 5 agents attending to concerns of at least 70 members from 8AM to 6PM daily.“We are one with our customers in Bicol in their recovery. As we restore our network, we are also upgrading our broadband facilities in areas where it is feasible to give our customers better internet connection,” said Peter Tan, head of Globe's Network Operations. “We know how crucial connectivity is for their livelihood, and we are here to help them rise up, stronger than before,” he added.As of March, Globe has installed six new cell towers and has made 46 site upgrades in the Bicol region. More so, the company continues to provide affected customers with free data. In areas where fiber connection is available, customers are being migrated to fiber technology for FREE to give them a more stable internet connection.Globe will reach out to customers so they will know when fiber is available in their area. Customers may also check fiber service availability in their respective areas and reserve a slot through the Globe At Home app, which they can download at glbe.co/GAHapp.Historically, Globe has provided around P8 million worth of service support to customers. Free public WiFi was deployed in Virac Municipal Office, Rizal Plaza, Catanduanes Capitol, and Bato Elementary School while service restoration was ongoing. Globe also set up stations for free calls and charging, and provided transportation to stranded residents through its “Dyip Sagip” effort.As part of its assistance, mobile and broadband prepaid customers in areas placed under signal number 2 and higher were also given 5GB data allowance.Furthermore, more than 2,000 broadband customers received 15GB data until their connection was restored, while more than 100 broadband customers were provided with Globe At Home Prepaid WiFi units and data allowance so they can continue to connect to the internet.For a customer disconnected due to the outage, a corresponding bill rebate was given. Additional goodwill was also provided to broadband postpaid customers as a gesture of "malasakit" from the company. Business customers were offered customized services while restoration and upgrade to better facilities were being done.