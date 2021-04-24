DOLE eyes Covid-19 vaccination for workers on Labor Day

MANILA – Local and overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) will have the chance to get jobs and even vaccinated against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) on May 1, the country's labor chief said on Friday.Secretary Silvestre Bello III said the possible vaccination on Labor Day is a plan of National Task Force (NTF) against Covid-19 Chief Implementer Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr.“Aside from the jobs fair and job summit. If ever there are vaccines available, according to Sec. Galvez, he will be rolling out the vaccination program on May 1 for our workers especially to our overseas Filipino workers (OFWs),” he said in a virtual presser. “If the vaccines are there, he promised to give the OFWs and our workers in the essential services.”Bello, however, said Galvez did not say how many vaccine doses will be used for the activity.“He didn’t say the quantity. What is important, he said it is a good symbolism that on May 1 during the Labor Day celebration, the workers especially the OFWs will get vaccinated.”Bello said they are looking at a plaza near the Manila City Hall as the possible vaccination site.He said they will seek permission from the city government for them to be allowed to use the area.On the other hand, the Labor department reported that it has so far gathered over 18,000 job vacancies from over 400 employers for the online job fair on May 1. (By Ferdinand Patinio, PNA)