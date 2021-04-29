DOLE Bicol to host job, business fair online

LEGAZPI CITY—The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Bicol will hold its three-day Trabaho, Negosyo, Kabuhayan (TNK) Online Job and Business Fairs with the theme “Mayo Uno sa Bagong Panahon: Mangagawa at Mamamayan Babangon, Susulong” from April 30 until May 2, 2021.





“We are still inviting employers who may want to join in our job fair so that we can offer as many jobs as possible to all job seekers out there,” said Regional Director Ma. Zenaida A. Angara-Campita.





She added that given the fact that there was a slight increase in the unemployment rate in the region based on the latest result of the Labor Force Survey by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), the Department continuously implements strategic recovery programs amidst pandemic.





"We will push through with the job fair, but because of the surge in COVID-19 cases, we opted to hold it online," she explained.





It will be recalled that last year, the Department provided assistance to formal and informal workers through CAMP and TUPAD.





“Now that our economy is gradually re-opening, we have to recover the employment that has been lost due to pandemic. It is through this online job fair that we can set up a sort of marketplace both for employers looking for their future workers and job applicants seeking employment opportunities.





As of this writing, there are more than 2,000 vacancies to be offered to job seekers. Other employees who have signified their intent to participate may still join, provided they have the necessary requirements.





Interested applicants are invited to register at bit.ly/wb-dole5-reg ahead of time to avoid system lag, Campita added.





Meantime, she said that aside from the job fair component, there are two other components in the three-day activity, Negosyo and Kabuhayan.





Negosyo is an advocacy for entrepreneurship. In this, they want to feature successful local entrepreneurs and products catalogs; business opportunities that will focus on the industry specific to the locality and/or local chambers. Also under this advocacy are government support and assistance in starting a business registration, e-commerce and; SMEs support and assistance through business advisory and counseling.





Also part of the activities is a series of webinars on starting businesses and other related topics, to be led by DTI and TESDA via FB Live.





Under the Kabuhayan component, DOLE will put up a help desk, give information on livelihood programs, provide training and starter kits, and showcase products from DOLE-assisted projects in an online catalog.