DepEd promotes academic ease over freeze

In a televised public briefing, DepEd Undersecretary for Curriculum and Instruction Diosdado San Antonio said teachers and some learners believe that learning need not stop amid pandemic as there are different ways to learn such as the use of printed self-learning modules.“Mayroon din tayong sinasabing academic ease. Ang kailangan po ay mas maging considerate tayo sa mga sitwasyon ng bawat bata (We also have what we call academic ease. We need to be considerate of the situation of each learner),” he said.San Antonio reminded teachers not to be “very strict with the deadlines and to monitor the learners if they need support”.“Nauunawaan natin na masyadong mapanghamon ang mga ginagawa at ang iba ay nagsasabi na masyadong overloaded iyong mga kailangang isumite ng mga bata (We understand some (academic) activities are challenging for learners and they are overloaded with things to submit))” he added.San Antonio said some teachers undertake various academic activities even without instruction.“Nagpupunta sila sa bahay at gumagawa ng personal follow-up para po iyong mga guidance nila ay maibigay sa mga mag-aaral na nangangailangan nito (They go to the learners’ homes doing a personal follow-up and asking what other guidance they need),” he added.As the country fights against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), the DepEd continues to promote learning continuity in public and private schools nationwide.To date, 2,686,834 enrollees have taken part in the early registration in public schools. (By Ma. Teresa Montemayor, PNA)