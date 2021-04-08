DAR launches Buhay sa Gulay in Milaor, Camarines Sur







During the launch, DAR Bicol Regional Director Rodrigo O. Realubit said the primary goal of the Buhay sa Gulay is to promote urban farming and to inspire people in cities and urban areas to pursue vegetable farming in order to have an alternative source of income from the harvested produce.



According to Realubit, Secretary Bro. John Castriciones continues to campaign for the greening of the urban areas as part of DAR’s efforts to ensure a safe and sufficient food supply in urban areas.



Realubit emphasized the importance of encouraging people living in urban areas to take part in food production not only in Camarines Sur area, particularly in Milaor, but throughout the country.



“On behalf of the Department, I express also my sincere gratitude to the members of vegetable growers, the residents and Barangay Council of Dalipay for their cooperation and support in the project’s implementation,” he said.



The Department of Agriculture (DA) provided 250 assorted vegetable seed packets such as winged and string beans, okra, and kangkong, as well as 10 plant growth enhancers and 50 seedling trays. DAR’s Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries Development Sustainability Division assisted in land preparation, layout of the Agri site, and planting to support the project. Previously, the DAR provided assorted seeds such as pechay, string beans, pepper, tomato, okra, cucumber, bottle gourd or upo, eggplant, and squash, as well as farm tools.



Mr. Romeo Rodriguez, the punong barangay of Dalipay, Milaor, said the project has allowed not only him but also a number of barangay residents, to realize a lifelong dream of having a farming project like this in the heart of their community.





He stated that their community’s collaboration with DAR will undoubtedly ensure the project’s success. He also hopes that soon, neighboring communities and barangays will take also on the challenge of starting and maintaining an urban vegetable farm.



Assistant regional director for operations Romulo A. Britanico, regional support services chief Lerma S. Dino, provincial support services chief Augusto SA. Medina, Jr., provincial chief administrative officer Rene B. Bacho, legal chief Atty. Jaime G. Resoco, Jr., and provincial agrarian reform program officer I Ricardo C. Garcia were present in the activity.



Also present during the event were personnel of the DAR municipal office of Milaor-Pamplona II-Gainza cluster led by municipal agrarian reform program officer Virgilio L. Beriña as personnel of the provincial support services office.



With Camarines Sur still under Modified General Community Quarantine (MGCQ) on the said date, the ceremony included observance to minimum health protocols set by the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) and the Department of Health (DOH).





She expressed her appreciation to the Dalipay Barangay Council led by Punong Barangay Romeo Sarte Rodriguez, for enthusiastically taking on the project’s challenge amid the pandemic, and her admiration for how, despite the current circumstances, the residents of Barangay Dalipay--young and old, male and female, are all ready to lend a helping hand.The project site, a private agricultural land, is strategically located 800 meters from Maharlika national highway, approximately a five-minute ride from Naga City.The lot has been divided and assigned to the different barangay zones. Residents of each zone plant and care for their chosen crops on their own.