Brig. Gen. Estomo to head Bicol PNP

MANILA--Brig. Gen. Jonnel Estomo will be the new head the Police Regional Office (PRO)-5 (Bicol), an order released on Thursday, PNP chief, Gen. Debold Sinas reads.Estomo replaces Brig. Gen. Bartolome Bustamante, who was reassigned as chief of the Directorate for Human Resource Doctrine and Development (DHRDD).He was previously assigned as director of the Anti-Kidnapping Group (AKG).He is also among the ten police officials included in the latest reorganization in the Philippine National Police (PNP).Other officials included in the revamp are Col. Rodolfo Castil Jr., from AKG to PRO 5; Col. Rolando Destura, from the Drug Enforcement Group (DEG) to Highway Patrol Group (HPG); Col. Rudolph Dimas, from PRO 6 (Western Visayas) to AKG; Col. Jean Fajardo, from DHRDD to Office of the Chief PNP (OCPNP); Col. Redrco Maranan, from Directorate for Plans (DPL) to DEG; Col. Allan Nobleza, from HPG to PRO 6 (Western Visayas); Col. Fernando Ortega, from OCPNP to Directorate for Information and Communication Technology Management (DICTM); and Col. David Peredo Jr., from PRO 5 to AKG.The revamp will take effect on Friday, April 23. (With report from PNA)