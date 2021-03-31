Webinar on Resilient Leadership
BICOL STANDARD is proud to be a media partner of the International City/County Management Association, University of the Philippines, National College of Public Administration and Governance (ICMA UP NCPAG) Student Chapter in bringing to the public the leadership webinar, Resilient Leadership: A Closer Look at Manifestation of Strength of a Leader.
The ICMA is a leading association of local government professionals dedicated to creating and supporting thriving communities throughout the world.
With its more than 11,000 members internationally, ICMA works to improve the lives of citizens by identifying, promoting, and speeding the adoption of leading government practices.
The Resilient Leadership webinar intends to help the public understand more the crucial role of leadership in major junctures in history and how young leaders can prepare for future challenging situations.