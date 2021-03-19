Phivolcs records increased activity in Bulusan Volcano









Despite this, Alert Level 0 (Normal) is maintained over Bulusan Volcano, but this is subject to change should current activity persist, the advisory added. In the advisory dated 18 March 2021, Phivolcs said: "A total of twenty (20) volcanic earthquakes recorded within the last 30 hrs; and observed steady inflation of the upper slopes of the edifice which began 6 March 2021."



"Local government units and the public are reminded that entry into the 4-kilometer radius Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ) should be prohibited due to the increased possibilities of sudden and hazardous phreatic eruptions.



DOST-PHIVOLCS is closely monitoring Bulusan Volcano’s condition and any new development will be communicated to all concerned stakeholders," the advisory reads.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said it observed an increase in activity in Sorsogon's Bulusan Volcano.