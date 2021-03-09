PAREB-NCRB to hold forum with DHSUD

NAGA CITY— The Philippine Association of Real Estate Brokers (PAREB) -Naga City (Cam. Sur) Realtors Board (NCRB) will hold a face-to-face forum entitled Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development: Overview, Programs and Updates on March 18, 2021 at Villa Caceres Hotel, Magsaysay Avenue, Naga City.





Atty. Richard Manila, Director of DHSUD Reg. Office V, shall be the resource speaker.





DHSUD is a newly created government agency responsible for the management of housing, human settlement, and urban development. It has absorbed the duties and functions of the Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council (HUDCC) and the Housing ang Land Use Regulatory Board (HLURB).





According to NCRB President, Atty. Leo Cainto, the forum will be participated in by the stakeholders in real estate business such as, Real Estate Brokers, Salespersons and Homeowners Associations.





Participants shall be limited to 30-40 persons and health protocols shall be observed during the event.





The activity may also be watched via FB Live streaming for free.





Topics include, Functions of DHSUD, Housing and Real Estate Development Regulation, Homeowners Associations Regulation, and Registration of Real Estate Brokers and Salespersons.





For inquiry and reservation, please contact Mr. Don Delloro and Ms. France De Leon at CP Nos. 09285055960 or 09209507189 or email ncrbpareb@gmail.com.