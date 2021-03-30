COVID-19 Antigen Detection Swab Tests now available at Bicol Medical Center

NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard) -- COVID-19 Antigen Detection Swab Tests are now available at the Bicol Medical Center's Department of Laboratories, the hospital announced today in a news release.

Said swab test costs PHP 1,850.00.COVID-19 Antigen Detection Swab Tests are immunoassays--a procedure that detects the presence of specific viral antigen, which implies current viral infection, the same release reads. It is performed on nasopharyngeal swab specimens.The following may avail of the Antigen Detection Swab Test, according to the BMC:* Symptomatic patients within 5-7 days after onset of symptoms.* Health care workers and other essential workers (frontlines) identified with high/ medium risk exposures to a confirmed COVID-19 case.* High-risked individuals (elderly > 65 years of age, those with co-morbidities, etc.) in containment zones.* Individuals with high index of suspicion (Symptomatic or Asymptomatic with history of exposure).* Patients who will undergo surgical/ non-surgical invasive procedures.* All pregnant women in/near labor who are hospitalized for delivery.* Patients evaluated at primary care offices or other outpatient settings.* For contact tracing surveillance and clinical management of patients with COVID symptoms.* As part of internal policy, as per recommendation of Infection Control Committee, applicable to interns, contractors, diagnostic suppliers, medical representatives coming from areas other than the Bicol Region and analogous cases.Collection time is scheduled Monday to Friday, from 8 to 11 AM and 1 to 3 PM. The release of results is from 12 to 1 PM and 4 to 5 PM.For inquiries and scheduling, contact bmc.deptoflab@gmail.com or call (054) 472-6126 to 31.