Make the Switch with Watsons Vitamins and Supplements





These are just some of the exciting finds in the newest range of Watsons Vitamins and Supplements. Discover over 64 new products in various formats – tablets, capsules, softgels, and effervescent tablets for overall wellness, immunity building as well as beauty supplements. These quality yet affordable vitamins and supplements go through the meticulous Watsons Quality Assurance Process to meet FDA standards, making your daily health routines more convenient and enjoyable.





This comes at a time when it has become part of our daily routines to take precautionary measures against COVID-19 as well as any other viruses that may be looming around us. Together with being proactive in eating healthier goods and maintaining a consistent workout routine, we must also make a habit of taking vitamins and supplements to further build and strengthen our immune system.





For those always on the go, Watsons offers 4 new variants of effervescent tablets that are fit for individuals who are always on the go. Just drop a tablet to a glass of water and leave it to dissolve so you can enjoy a refreshing and fizzy way of taking your vitamins. Apart from Vitamin C + Zinc + Vitamin D and B Complex which we mentioned earlier, there is the Calcium + Vitamin D3 variant supports bone and joint health, and Watsons Vitamin C + Vitamin E + Glutathione which whitens, nourishes, and protects skin from UV damage.





There are other essential Watsons vitamins and supplements that might be helpful during this time. We earlier mentioned Evening Primrose for women’s health and Bilberry Complex for eye health support. It might also be good to stock up on Glucosamine for joint health, B Complex Plus for nerve health and increased energy level, Omega-3 capsules which reduce risks of heart diseases, and MGX+ by Watsons, which has the anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties of mangosteen.





It’s now time to make the switch. Support your immune health and boost overall wellness with Watsons vitamins and supplements available at all Watsons stores. To know more about these products, visit https://www.facebook.com/WatsonsPH/





Never miss out on superb perks and discounts with your Watsons Card and Watsons Elite. Head on to your nearest Watsons branch, shop online at www.watsons.com.ph or try Watsons’ Call & Delivery to get your orders within 24 hours.





You can download the Watsons App through the following: Google Playstore: https://bit.ly/2yX2Elj; App Store: https://apple.co/2WjJH49; and the Huawei App Gallery: https://bit.ly/WatsonsAppHuawei.





No approved therapeutic claims.

Boost your immunity and strengthen your bones, teeth and muscle with Vitamin C + Zinc +Vitamin D in passion fruit flavor . . . support your nerve health while enjoying the orange flavor of B complex . . . see a more beautiful world Billberry Complex, which is perfect eye care for those who are always in front of laptops and mobile devices . . . reduce acne, eczema, and help relieve symptoms of PMS, hot flashes, and breast pain with Evening Primrose, which boosts women’s health.