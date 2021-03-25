HUAWEI 3.27 Super Flash Sales from 27th March - 29th March 2021





Campaign Mechanics

Product Free Gift Free Gift Amounts Regular Price (PHP) 27th March-29th March 2021 (3.27 Super Flash Sale)

HUAWEI MateBook D 15 R5 (Mystic Silver) No Free Gift Not Applicable 35,999 29,999

HUAWEI nova 5T Wireless Charging Table Lamp ( Free Gift available on 17th-29th March 2021) Had Limited Quantity 15,990 11,999

HUAWEI Y5 lite No Free Gift Not Applicable 3,990 3,069

HUAWEI Mate 40 Pro (After 19th March 2021) Wireless Charging Table Lamp ( Free Gift available on 17th-29th March 2021) Had Limited Quantity 49,999

(After 19th March 2021) 49,999

HUAWEI Mate 40 Pro (Before 19th March 2021) Wireless Charging Table Lamp ( Free Gift available on 17th-29th March 2021) Had Limited Quantity 55,999 (Before 19th March 2021) 55,999

HUAWEI WATCH Fit Thermos ( Free Gift available on 17th-29th March 2021) Had Limited Quantity 4,999 4,499

HUAWEI MateBook D 15 R5 (Space Grey) HUAWEI Backpack Swift (Grey) GIFT Had Limited Quantity 37,990 34,999

HUAWEI GT2 Pro Thermos ( Free Gift available on 17th-29th March 2021) Had Limited Quantity 11,999 10,799

HUAWEI MateBook D 14 R7 (Space Grey) HUAWEI Backpack Swift (Grey) GIFT Had Limited Quantity 42,990 38,799

HUAWEI MateBook D 15 R7 (Space Grey) HUAWEI Backpack Swift (Grey) GIFT Had Limited Quantity 40,999 38,799

HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro Protective Case ( Free Gift available on 17th-29th March 2021) Had Limited Quantity 7,999 6,999

HUAWEI MateBook D 14 R5 (Space Grey) HUAWEI Backpack Swift (Grey) GIFT Had Limited Quantity 39,999 34,999

HUAWEI MatePad T10s HUAWEI MatePad T10s Flip Cover Had Limited Quantity 12,999 11,999

HUAWEI MatePad T 8 No Free Gift Not Applicable 5,990 5,699

HUAWEI Band 4e No Free Gift Not Applicable 1,390 999

HUAWEI MatePad T10 No Free Gift Not Applicable 6,999 6,639

HUAWEI Band 4e (Active) No Free Gift Not Applicable 1,399 699

HUAWEI Band 4 Pro No Free Gift Not Applicable 2,990 1,799

HUAWEI MatePad Pro No Free Gift Not Applicable 32,990 26,999

HUAWEI MatePad HUAWEI MatePad Flip Cover (Dark Grey) Had Limited Quantity 20,990 15,999

HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e Strap ( Free Gift available on 17th-29th March 2021) Had Limited Quantity 6,990 5,429

HUAWEI P40 Pro No Free Gift Not Applicable 50,990 41,399

HUAWEI Mate30 No Free Gift Not Applicable 30,990 23,249

HUAWEI FreeBuds 3 No Free Gift Not Applicable 8,990 5,290

HUAWEI Mate30 pro No Free Gift Not Applicable 42,990 32,249

HUAWEI Y9 Prime No Free Gift Not Applicable 10,990 8,249

HUAWEI FreeBuds 3i HUAWEI FreeBuds 3i Protective Case ( Free Gift available on 17th-29th March 2021) Had Limited Quantity 5,990 3,599

HUAWEI WiFi WS5200 No Free Gift Not Applicable 1,599 1,499

HUAWEI Y6P No Free Gift Not Applicable 5,990 5,940

HUAWEI Y7a Umbrella ( Free Gift available on 17th-29th March 2021) Had Limited Quantity 8,999 7,499

HUAWEI Nova7i Thermos ( Free Gift available on 17th-29th March 2021) Had Limited Quantity 12,999 11,399

Terms and Conditions

a) This “3.27 Super Flash Sale” event will run from (00:00AM (GMT+8), 27th March 2021 to 23:59PM (GMT + 8), 29th March 2021.

b) Customer who purchases a Product within the Campaign Period will be able to purchase the Product with the Promotional Price and/or to receive the corresponding Free Gifts (where applicable) as shown in Campaign Mechanic.

c) The Products sold in the events above have limited amount.

d) Each Customer with the same registered account of HUAWEI Store can only purchase a maximum of five (5) units of each Product throughout the Campaign Period above.

e) Free Gifts are not exchangeable for cash or other items, and are non-transferable.

f) Free Gifts have minimum warranty of Organiser.

g) Free Gifts during the campaign period have limited amount.

h) Free Gifts Color is subject to Organizer arrangement.