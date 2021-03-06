Energy spox: More stable, better electricity service in Bicol









Fuentebella said that ‘prepositioning’ is also part of their after-action wherein linemen have position equipment and workforce to the target areas even before typhoon enters the country.



“Pagtama ng bagyo, assess agad, tapos kailangan naayos na nila ang prepositioning sa areas. Minsan hindi makatawid kasi may baha (After typhoon strikes, immediate assessment should follow. Prepositioning should be done properly ahead. Transferring and evacuation could be hard, especially for flooded areas),” he adds.



Without immediate assessment, said Fuentebella, linemen will not easily respond to their services.



‘Electricity coop to establish sinking fund’



One of the good strategies of other electricity cooperatives, Fuentabella found out, is to come up with sinking funds which are allotted budget for typhoon response.



For Albay’s case where dispute between consumers and coop is still an underlying issue, dialogues among clients with arrears were conducted. Restructuring of loans were also made so that APEC will be financially ready.



That is why, the energy department made presentations with Department of Budget and Management (DBM) to show that electric coops should be financially strong so that we can secure a better electric services.



DOE orders stable electricity supply for vaccination rollout



Since the start of inoculation of vaccines in Bicol started today, Fuentebella said that the DOE has ordered the electric cooperatives to ensure a stable power supply. Coops can provide generating set or power back-up to referral hospitals where vaccination is being conducted.



On March 2, Sec. Cusi directed all generation companies and other power stakeholders to ensure reliable and stable electric power supply during the government’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout. This complements the earlier directive to the distribution utilities issued on 16 February 2021 for the same purpose. (By Keren Anne V. Bernadas, PIA5)



