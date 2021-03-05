DOLE Bicol releases P3.5M cash aid to TUPAD beneficiaries in Naga City

NAGA CITY – The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Bicol released cash aid amounting to PhP3.5 million to 836 residents here under the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Displaced/Disadvantaged Workers or TUPAD Program.



Two beneficiaries of DOLE Bicol said they would use the money to rebuild their homes and buy educational materials for their children.



“Malaki po ang pasasalamat ko at na-qualify po ako na maging benepisyaryo ng TUPAD. Ilalaan ko po itong sa pampaayos po ng bahay,” said 30-year-old Glen Paul Bolinao of Barangay Lerma, Naga City.



Twenty-six-year-old Marioval Ciolo of Barangay Igualidad said that she is thankful for the opportunity to help her community and at the same time, received her wages as she was recently displaced from her work.



TUPAD is a community-based package of assistance that provides emergency employment for displaced workers, underemployed and seasonal workers, for a minimum period of 10 days, but not to exceed a maximum of 30 days, depending on the nature of work to be performed.

Earlier this week, newly-installed Regional Director Ma. Zenaida A. Angara-Campita personally handed over the wages of 400 TUPAD beneficiaries under Bayanihan 2 including the personal protective equipment (PPE) during the first day of payout.On the other hand, 436 beneficiaries of TUPAD were already paid under Bayanihan 1.The recipients are from 27 villages of the city who are unemployed, lost their livelihoods, and displaced from their respective work.Each beneficiary received P310 minimum daily wage or a total of PhP5,000 for the 16-day cleanup drive in their respective community.Among the places that were cleaned/disinfected are government facilities such as educare centers, open spaces, covered courts, drainages and waterways. Some TUPAD workers repaired and fixed public classrooms which were damaged by typhoons last year. This is in preparation for the opening of face-to-face class once allowed by the government.Under TUPAD, worker-beneficiaries were paid half of their P5,000-salary. The other half would be paid upon completion of the 16-day job of 4 hours each day.They were also provided with personal protective equipment sets and enrolled under the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS).Campita said that the said payout was her first activity with the beneficiaries in the region being the new regional director of DOLE Bicol effective February 15, 2021.She expressed her gratitude to LGU Naga for the implementation of DOLE programs and services through its Public Employment Service Office (PESO).“Sana sa kaunting halaga na natanggap ninyo (benepisyaryo) ay nakatulong din ito sa mga prayoridad na pangangailangan,” she said in her message to all the beneficiaries present in the awarding.