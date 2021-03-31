Close to 6 million people across Asia Pacific acquire digital skills during COVID-19







New expressive and personalized LinkedIn profile features will help people share more about themselves, their career and goals in a more authentic and engaging way. This includes a video Cover Story that allows job seekers to demonstrate their soft skills to recruiters and hiring managers. Seventy-five percent of hiring managers believe a standard resume is insufficient in evaluating a candidate's soft skills, and almost 80% believe video has become more important when evaluating candidates.*

Expanded access to LinkedIn's Skills Graph will help create a common skills language for individuals, employers, educational institutions and government agencies to help improve workforce planning, hiring and development programs.



Microsoft is bringing together every part of the company to supplement LinkedIn's work to promote far-reaching digital skills opportunities, including Career Coach, a Microsoft Teams for Education app powered by LinkedIn that provides personalized guidance for higher education students to navigate their career journey. Career Coach offers educational institutions a unified career solution for students to help them discover their goals, interests and skills using an AI-based skills identifier and LinkedIn integration that aligns a student's comprehensive profile with job market trends and helps them grow real-world skills and connect with mentors and peers all in one place.



Olivier Legrand, Managing Director & Vice-President, Asia Pacific & China, LinkedIn said, "More and more, we are seeing skills-based hiring becoming critical in our world of work. We've seen people across the globe express a desire to learn and build their skills, and organizations too, are hiring based on skills instead of traditional qualifications. LinkedIn, together with Microsoft, are committed to helping everyone shift towards a skills-based economy. In 2021, we will continue our efforts to equip jobseekers with the right resources to pick up new skills, and connect them to opportunities, as well as aim to help 250,000 organizations make a skills-based hire."



As part of the initiative, Microsoft has worked closely with its nonprofit partners to help provide wrap-around support with coaching, mentoring and networking to nearly 6 million learners worldwide. Microsoft will apply these lessons more broadly and is announcing a new online service, Career Connector, that will provide 50,000 job seekers worldwide with the opportunity to secure a tech-enabled job over the next three years. It will focus on learners who have built skills via Microsoft's nonprofit and learning partners, with an emphasis on women and underrepresented minorities in technology.



* Survey methodology: Censuswide conducted online research on behalf of LinkedIn, between Feb. 25 and March 2, 2021, among 1,009 hiring managers and 2,101 job seekers, ages 18 to 69, in the U.S.

