DepEd Bicol to help in vax campaign info drive





LEGAZPI CITY—The Department of Education Regional Office in Bicol announced that it will be active in the information dissemination on the COVID-19 vaccination program as part of its commitment to support the government’s efforts in fighting the disease.





According to the regional office, DepEd teachers will not be allowed to do the actual vaccination. Vaccination shall be done by medical experts and those with medical training on the said procedure.





Meanwhile, on the issue of the use of school facilities and classrooms as vaccination centers, as identified by the LGUs may be allowed as applicable to the local situation subject to compliance with the applicable DepEd issuances and there is a coordination with the local health units to identify the particular assistance needed from the Schools Division Office.



DepEd Regional Director Gilbert Sadsad also reiterated DepEd Bicol’s commitment to supporting the vaccination program, but this will be done in strict compliance with health protocols and DepEd policies.



During the ExeCom Meeting with Secretary Leonor M. Briones last March 10, it was clarified that DepEd’s position on the use of school facilities remains the same:



1. Existing policies with regard to the use of DepEd facilities still apply to vaccination centers.



2. Not all DepEd facilities can comply with the DOH and IATF requirements for a vaccination center. Thus, the opinion and assessment of DOH must first be sought on the suitability of a facility as a vaccination center.



3. In cases where there are already other health-related projects in a school, a vaccination center need not be put up anymore because of the risks involved. In other words, health-related activities should not be mixed with other activities in the same school facility.



Prior to this, Secretary Briones stated that teachers or DepEd personnel will not be allowed to administer the vaccine because of lack of proper training but can help and contribute to the information campaign about the program.