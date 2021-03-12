DepEd Bicol receives P1-million worth of COVID-19 rapid test kits from CSCCI

LEGAZPI CITY – DepEd Bicol received 2,000 units of rapid test kits, amounting to one million pesos as a form of support from Camarines Sur Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Inc. (CSCCI) right after the signing of the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) March 9, 2021.



Held at the Regional Education Learning Center (RELC) Hall, the MOA signing and handover ceremony was administered by DepEd Bicol Regional Director Gilbert Sadsad, DepEd Bicol Assistant Regional Director Ronelo Al K. Firmo and CSCCI President Maria Soledad Magtuto. It was witnessed by the DepEd Bicol personnel and some members of the CSCCI.



The MOA, specifies that CSCCI will provide the rapid test kits to support the campaign of the agency in conducting initial COVID-19 tests to selected employees while DepEd Bicol medical officers commit to handle the administration of rapid test in their respective offices.



As agreed upon with the Schools Division Offices, 200 kits will go to the Regional Office, 250 for Albay, 150 for Camarines Norte, 250 for Camarines Sur, 150 for Catanduanes, 150 for Masbate Province, and 150 for Sorsogon Province. Meanwhile, 100 test kits each will be distributed to the seven City Division Offices.



Regional Director Sadsad expressed his gratitude to CSCCI as the kits will help sustain the agency’s campaign of reinforcing the safety and well-being of its employees against the COVID-19 disease. He said that since the pandemic, the Regional Office has adopted various measures to prevent the transmission of the virus in the workplace but this will be improved by the use of the donated test kits.

Meanwhile, CSCCI President Magtuto said in her message that they consider DepEd as its priority beneficiary owing to its longtime partnership with the agency in conducting various activities with common goals.



“It is necessary that we find and foster the right partnerships so that the objectives of our organizations align, and we create a stronger and far-reaching support system and network of people working together on projects and programs that we cater for the people we seek to help. We strongly believe that the Department of Education is the right partner," he said.



Representatives from the CSCCI demonstrated the procedure on how to administer and read the COVID-19 rapid test kits prior to the actual distribution of the said kits during the said event.