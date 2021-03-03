Department of Health - Bicol Center for Health Development Regional Advisory





REGIONAL ADVISORY





In accordance with the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) Resolution No. 101, the Department of Health – Bicol Center for Health Development adapts the uniform travel protocols for land, air, and sea of the Department of the Interior and Local Government, crafted in close coordination with the Union of Local Authorities of the Philippines, League of Provinces of the Philippines, League of Municipalities in the Philippines, and the League of Cities of the Philippines.





Travelers will no longer be required to undergo COVID-19 testing except if the Local Government Unit (LGU) of destination shall require testing prior to travel. Further, testing for COVID-19 will be limited to RT-PCR tests. Travelers also no longer have to undergo quarantine unless an individual shows symptoms upon arrival at the LGU of destination.





Authorized persons outside of residence (APORs) from national government agencies and their attached agencies must provide their ID, travel order, travel itinerary, and must also pass symptom-screening at ports of entry and exit.





With this, DOH Bicol CHD reminds that the observance of the minimum public health standards is strictly implemented. The public is urged to practice physical distancing, hand hygiene, cough etiquette, and wearing of face masks and face shields.