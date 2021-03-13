Cordero gets artist-in-residence fellowship

Kristian Sendon Cordero, creative director of independent bookstore and cultural hub Savage Mind, has just been awarded the 2022 Artist-in-Residence Fellowship of Stellenbosch Institute for Advanced Study.

Cordero will get a six-month writing residency in Cape Town where he will be working on a new creative project while at the same time joining experts who work across disciplinary borders to tackle issues ranging from health equity to complexity theory, the effects of race to quantum information.





In this age of tumultuous change, the development of a long-term view and a critical mass of expertise on a broad range of issues is crucial to the wellbeing of future generations.



