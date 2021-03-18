Comelec processes 73,457 voter applications from Bicol

Last month, Comelec reported that over 1.3 million would-be voters have so far filed their applications for registration for the May 2022 National and Local Elections (NLE).



The Comelec is targeting to register some 4 million new voters.



The nationwide voter registration resumed on September 1, 2020, and will run until September 30, 2021.



MANILA -- The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Thursday reported that it has processed 73,457 voter applications from the Bicol region in the period between early January to the second week of March.This figure is part of the 1,092,484 applications processed by the poll body from all over the country.