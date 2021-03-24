DAR provides Cam Sur farmers P770K worth of agri input

LEGAZPI CITY—The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) in Camarines Sur provided various agricultural input such as rice seeds, fertilizers, herbicides, and pesticides to 13 members of Caranan Farmers Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries Association (CFARBA) in Bgy. Quitang, Pasacao, and another 18 members of Lirag Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries Cooperative (LARFBCO) in Bgy. Lirag, Bula, Camarines Sur.The CFARBA farmers received P325,000.00 worth of agricultural inputs, while LARFBCO got P450,000.00 for the same goods.Support services chief Augusto SA. Medina, Jr. said it would serve as their start-up capital or supply for their Agri-Inputs Trading business to provide everyday commonly used agricultural inputs for smallholder farmers in their communities. The farmers in these areas typically buy their farming needs in Poblacion, and others have to travel far to Naga City to find their farming needs, Medina added.The DAR, in partnership with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), continues helping agrarian reform farmer’ organizations (ARBOs) through Convergence on Livelihood Assistance for ARBs Project (CLAAP).With the assistance, farmers may establish various livelihood projects to augment their family’s income besides their regular farming activities.During the project’s turnover, Pasacao Mayor Niño Tayco expressed his gratitude to DAR and DSWD for providing the assistance to his constituents.“I am happy because there are government agencies like DAR and DSWD that continue bringing these worthwhile projects for our farmers in our communities,” said Tayco.In Bula town, meantime, Engr. Jaime Abonita, chairperson of LARFBCO is confident the project will bring progress to their organization little by little and eventually supply the farmers’ needs.“In these trying times, we should never quit trying. We have to try and try until we succeed,” said Abonita as he encouraged everyone to help each other and support their new business.On separate occasions, DAR provincial officials and municipal personnel headed by Provincial Agrarian Reform Chief Gay L. Labad and Provincial Agrarian Reform Program Officer I Ricardo C. Garcia attended the simple ceremonies on March 3 in Pasacao and March 4 in Bula together with Mr. Carlito Aquino, representative of Provincial Agrarian Reform Coordination Committee (PARCCOM), and Mr. Mark Sierra of Commission on Audit (COA), and municipal and barangay officials of said municipalities.