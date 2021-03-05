BMC doctors, nurses, staff receive Sinovac vaccines
Ninety employees of the Bicol Medical Center in Naga City were inoculated today with their first dose of Sinovac vaccines as of 3 PM today, March 5.
Among them were Dr. Rey Millena - DOH-CamSur Provincial Officer; Dr. Mary Jane Uy - Chief of Medical Professional Staff 2; Dr. Jovanne Senarosa - Surgery Department Chief; and Wilhelmina De Castro - Asst. Chief Nurse, Clinical Service.
A total of 63 doctors, 11 nurses/nursing aides, and 16 ancillary members have been vaccinated, as of the latest tally, during the first of four days of vaccination.
Ninety employees of the Bicol Medical Center in Naga City were inoculated today with their first dose of Sinovac...Posted by Bicol Standard Newspaper on Friday, March 5, 2021