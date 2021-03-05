BMC doctors, nurses, staff receive Sinovac vaccines

Ninety employees of the Bicol Medical Center in Naga City were inoculated today with their first dose of Sinovac vaccines as of 3 PM today, March 5.





Among them were Dr. Rey Millena - DOH-CamSur Provincial Officer; Dr. Mary Jane Uy - Chief of Medical Professional Staff 2; Dr. Jovanne Senarosa - Surgery Department Chief; and Wilhelmina De Castro - Asst. Chief Nurse, Clinical Service.





A total of 63 doctors, 11 nurses/nursing aides, and 16 ancillary members have been vaccinated, as of the latest tally, during the first of four days of vaccination.







