BMC doctors, nurses, staff receive Sinovac vaccines

Friday, March 05, 2021 , , , , ,

Ninety employees of the Bicol Medical Center in Naga City were inoculated today with their first dose of Sinovac vaccines as of 3 PM today, March 5.

Among them were Dr. Rey Millena - DOH-CamSur Provincial Officer; Dr. Mary Jane Uy - Chief of Medical Professional Staff 2; Dr. Jovanne Senarosa - Surgery Department Chief; and Wilhelmina De Castro - Asst. Chief Nurse, Clinical Service.

A total of 63 doctors, 11 nurses/nursing aides, and 16 ancillary members have been vaccinated, as of the latest tally, during the first of four days of vaccination.


