DOH Cam Sur taps LGU aid in vax campaign

NAGA CITY—Department of Health (DOH) Camarines Sur Provincial Officer Dr. Rey Millena stressed the important role of the local government units (LGUs) in the success of the government’s vaccination program.

During the Kapihan sa PIA program last week, the DOH officer said that in line with the whole-of-nation response adopted by the government, everyone’s cooperation is necessary.





“We are calling on our local chief executives to lead the way in convincing their respective constituents on the benefit that the vaccination. This will help reduce hesitancy and fear of the community brought by misinformation. From the municipality down to the barangays, our local officials should see to it that their operation centers are prepared, people are trained and that they can reach and inform even those residents who live on geographically isolated areas just to explain this program of the government,” Millena added.





Dr. Millena admitted that the people’s trust in the COVID vaccine is one of the negative consequences of the issues that surrounded the dengue vaccine Dengvaxia. Dengvaxia earlier earned controversy due to some reported ill-effects and alleged death due to complications.





Millena said that even the government’s regular vaccination programs suffered a heavy blow due to the Dengvaxia issue.





He clarified that the COVID vaccine, although new, had already passed through various trials, which had established its safety and efficacy.





“Many countries are now using COVID vaccines to ensure that their residents get the protection they need. It may not give us the perfect solution or the complete healing, but it will save us from acquiring more infection if the virus mutates in the future,” he added.





The DOH officer said that the COVID vaccine is still undergoing further studies to make it more effective, with lesser side effects.





“Let us trust the health experts—the World Health Organization (WHO), the Food and Drug Administration (FDA)—and also our government,” he added. (With report from Ana-Liza S. Macatangay, PIA CSur)