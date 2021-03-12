Asia Pacific Energy leaders identify seven key trends for a sustainable energy future





With prices of renewables declining and with grid stabilization technology advancing, ramping up the contribution of renewable sources makes economic sense and will also drive long-term sustainability for the region. Governments can contribute with policies and regulations driving this change, and the industry could translate emerging business strategies into practical busines models, develop reliable projects and drive technological innovations. To accelerate the energy transition, all stakeholders must join forces and work towards the transformation.



Audience engagement also revealed some vital insights on energy transition:



More than 45% of the participants indicated that cost was a major hurdle followed by willingness for energy transition at nearly 25%

Over 66% identified renewable integration as the most impactful decarbonization element

48% voted that a breakthrough in energy storage will accelerate energy transition

75% of participants would be willing to pay a premium for CO2 free energy, and

Policy and regulation will be a key motivator.



The event was organized in collaboration with the German Chambers of Commerce Abroad (AHK); the Asia-Pacific Hydrogen Association; the Global Manufacturing and Industrialization Summit (GMIS); Masdar - a global leader in renewable energy and sustainable urban development which is wholly-owned by the Abu Dhabi government's Mubadala Investment Company, and Siemens Gamesa.

