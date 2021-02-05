Wearing face masks required in vehicles with passengers

PNA file photo





MANILA – All persons in a vehicle, except those driving alone, are now required to wear face masks regardless of whether they are in private or public transport or are living in the same household.The policy, which was previously recommended by the Department of Health (DOH) was reconsidered by the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID).In a joint statement on Friday, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and the DOH said both government agencies would “observe and enforce” the wearing of face masks inside all vehicles except when the driver is traveling alone.“When the driver is with passenger/s, it is mandatory for all individuals inside the vehicle to properly wear a face mask, regardless if they are from the same household,” the statement read.The Land Transportation Office, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority, the Inter-Agency Council for Traffic, Philippine National Police-Highway Patrol Group, other law enforcement agencies, and local government units will coordinate for the “proper implementation” of the policy.In a Viber message to reporters, DOTr Assistant Secretary Goddes Hope Libiran said these agencies would discuss the fines and penalties for violators.“Pag-uusapan pa kung paano properly mai-implement ‘yung agreement, and ano ‘yung mga fines and penalties na ii-impose sa violators (It is still up for discussion on how to implement the agreement and what are the fines and penalties that will be imposed on violators),” Libiran said.On Tuesday, Libiran said the mask requirement for all vehicles was already approved by the IATF-EID in 2020. (PNA)