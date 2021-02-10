Shellfish gathering remains prohibited in Sorsogon: BFAR

LEGAZPI CITY – Gathering and selling of shellfish from Sorsogon Bay remain prohibited due to high level of red toxins, the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) in Bicol said on Tuesday.

BFAR-Bicol spokesperson Nonie Enolva said their local fishery units in the coastal towns of Sorsogon have been advised to intensify their campaign by setting up checkpoints to prevent collection, selling, transport, and eating of the contaminated shellfish.Based on the BFAR bulletin issued on Monday, shellfish collected at Sorsogon Bay are still positive for paralytic shellfish poison.In coordination with the Philippine National Police, Enolva said checkpoints have been set up in major highways of Sorsogon, Albay, and Camarines provinces.According to BFAR, paralytic shellfish contamination was also discovered in the coastal waters of Western and Eastern Samar, Tacloban City in Leyte, Surigao del Sur, Davao Oriental, Negros Oriental, Tagbilaran City in Bohol, Taytay in Palawan, Biliran Islands, and Zamboanga del Sur.It said all types of shellfish and alamang () gathered from these areas are not safe for human consumption.In December last year, BFAR-Bicol issued red tide alert in Sorsogon Bay and the municipal waters of Mandaon and Milagros in Masbate after shellfish taken from these bodies of water turned positive for the red tide-causing planktons called pyrodinium bahamense. (by Mar Serrano, PNA)