PHOTOS | Bicol's magnificent waterbirds

MAGNIFICENCE. Over 10,000 waterbirds were spotted at various sites in Bicol during the Annual Asian Waterbird Census at the Cabusao Critical Habitat, Cabusao, Camarines Sur; Naro and Chico Island Wildlife Sanctuaries at Cawayan, Masbate; Juban Wetlands Critical Habitat and Prieto Diaz Wetlands in Sorsogon, and Mercedes Critical Habitat at Mercedes, Camarines Norte.





Said census was led by the DENR Conservation and Development Division through its Protected Area Management and Biodiversity Conservation Section (PAMBCS) Team.





(Photos: DENR Bicol)











