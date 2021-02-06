No damage caused by quakes in CamNorte: OCD-Bicol

LEGAZPI CITY – The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) in Bicol said there was no damage reported after four consecutive earthquakes rocked Camarines Norte on Friday morning.

The strongest temblor was at magnitude 5.1 as recorded by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).Gremil Alexis Naz, OCD-Bicol spokesperson, said, so far, no damage was reported by the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office of Camarines Norte.Naz, quoting a Phivolcs seismic report, said the 5.1 and 4.4 quakes had a shallow depth of one kilometer, thus, did not cause damage to properties.A Phivolcs bulletin said the series of quakes ranging from 2.6- to 5.1-magnitude were of tectonic origin. The epicenter was east of Paracale town and Tinaga Island in Camarines Norte, within a span of about 51 minutes.The first temblor with 2.6-magnitude was located at 44 km east of Paracale town, followed by a 5.1 magnitude 24 km east of Tinaga Island, another 3.7-magnitude quake 18 km east of Tinaga Island, and a 4.4-magnitude 14 km east of Tinaga Island.The earthquakes were also felt in Camarines Sur, four towns in Quezon, Marikina in Metro Manila, Cainta, Rizal and San Rafael, Bulacan.Phivolcs instrument recorded Intensity IV in Jose Panganiban, Camarines Norte, Intensity III in Guinayangan, Quezon, Intensity II in Gumaca, Mauban, and Lopez towns also in Quezon, and Intensity I in Marikina City and in Cainta, Rizal. (by Mar Serrano, PNA)