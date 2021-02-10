NGCP energizes PhP 382M project to improve Luzon power quality





In fulfilment of its mandate to expand the country’s transmission assets, NGCP recently energized its Sto. Domingo (Albay) Load End Substation and the San Manuel-Nagsaag 230-kiloVolt (kV) transmission line to improve power quality and reliability in the country's biggest island.On 21 December 2020, NGCP commissioned and energized its Sto. Domingo Load End Substation, a critical component of the Eastern Albay 69kV Line Project Stage 2. With a bulk ERC-approved cost of PhP 382 million, the project involves the installation of two additional power circuit breakers and other associated equipment to cater to the entry of new transmission lines and improve system reliability in the southeastern and eastern parts of Albay.A day after the substation's energization, NGCP energized the San Manuel-Nagsaag 230kV line to improve transmission services by providing an additional power highway to the region.The priority project involved several components which were completed in the last quarter of 2020. On November 1 and 14 respectively, the San Roque-Nagsaag Lines 1 and 2 were energized, followed by the Binga-Nagsaag Lines 1 and 2 on December 1 and 7, and the San Manuel-Nagsaag Tie Lines 1 and 2 on December 13 and 15. The Nagsaag 3 x 200MVA 500kV transformer, the project's final component, was energized on December 22.“The San Manuel-Nagsaag 230kV line prevents the congestion of the transmission highway in North and Central Luzon and provides N-1 contingency. This also improves voltage and power quality in the area, ensuring the reliability of transmission services for our customers,” said NGCP.The N-1 contingency is a requirement of the Philippine Grid Code, which is the ability of the grid to withstand a major system disturbance through redundancies in the grid system.NGCP is a Filipino-led, privately owned company in charge of operating, maintaining, and developing the country’s power grid, led by majority shareholders and Vice Chairman of the Board Henry Sy, Jr. and Co-Vice Chairman Robert Coyiuto, Jr.