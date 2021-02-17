Campita is new DOLE Bicol Regional Director





LEGAZPI CITY -- Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Bicol welcomed its new Regional Director, Ma. Zenaida Angara-Campita, as she officially assumed her post on February 15.









Gonzales formally turned over to Campita the symbolic key of responsibility during the turn-over rites at DOLE 5 Activity Center.





The re-assignments were carried out by virtue of Administrative Order No. 24-A, Series of 2021 issued 01 February 2021 by Labor Secretary Silvestre H. Bello III.





Campita, who hails from Calapan, Mindoro, is the 12th DOLE Bicol regional director since 1983.





Her previous assignments include being regional director for the regional offices of DOLE Region 3, and MIMAROPA (Region IV-B).





Campita said she is not new to places that are frequently visited by calamities as she became also the regional director of MIMAROPA (Region IV-B).





According to her, now that she is assigned in Bicol, accomplishing targets and delivery of services will be a top priority with the support of the officials, employees and staff of DOLE Bicol.



“With synergy at kapag may pagkakaisa, mas mabilis natin ma-accomplish ang ating mga target para sa ating kababayan sa Bicol. I’ll be meeting with the provincial heads, chiefs and program focals later for me to get to know them and be oriented of the region and our accomplishments,” she said



Campita replaced Joel M. Gonzales, who was re-assigned to DOLE Region 2.