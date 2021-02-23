DOH CHD Bicol warns against falsified COVID-19 RT-PCR results

Regional Advisory The Department of Health – Bicol Center for Health Development received reports on falsified COVID-19...

Falsifying RT-PCR results, the department warned, is prohibited and punishable by law under “Tampering of records or intentionally providing misinformation” (Section 9.B) of Republic Act 11332 or the Law on Reporting Communicable Diseases.



Those who will be proven guilty will be dealt with accordingly, the agency stressed.



Currently, there are only three COVID-19 laboratories in the Bicol region that are licensed by the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM): The Bicol Regional Diagnostic and Reference Laboratory (BRDRL) in Legazpi City, the Bicol Medical Center (BMC) in Naga City, and the Metro Health Specialists Hospital Inc. in Sorsogon City.



Everyone is reminded to get tested only in licensed RT-PCR laboratories, the advisory reads.