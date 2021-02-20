DOE requires use of solar, renewable energy technologies in buildings

MANILA – New and existing buildings are now required to use solar photovoltaic (PV) and other renewable energy (RE) technologies with the Department of Energy’s (DOE) issuance of a policy on the adoption of the guidelines on the energy-conserving design of buildings.

Department Circular (DC) 2020-12-0026 issued on Friday aims to promote the energy-conserving design of buildings and their services and boost the demand for energy-efficient materials and technologies.Aside from solar PV, other RE technologies that can be used in buildings are wind power supply systems, solar weather heaters, solar air conditioners, and solar-powered lighting systems to reduce demand for commercial power.“Covered buildings shall source, initially, a minimum of 1 percent of their projected annual energy requirements,” the DC read.Covered buildings include those with electrical loads of at least 112.5 kilovolt-ampere (kVa) or with a total gross floor area of at least 10,000 square meters.Energy Utilization Management Bureau Director Patrick Aquino told the Philippine News Agency (PNA) that they are eyeing to impose penalties on those who would not comply with the guidelines.The DC does not indicate any fine for non-compliant buildings.Moreover, building owners can either partially or fully source their energy requirement from the RE power supply system.Aside from satisfying their own energy requirements, they are also allowed to sell the excess RE to the local power utility, which is currently at a maximum of 100 kilowatts but may be raised by the Energy Regulatory Commission in the future.Meanwhile, Aquino said these guidelines would also be integrated into the Philippine Green Building Code.“(The) DPWH (Department of Public Works and Highways) gave us permission to go ahead with the issuance. The pertinent provisions will be referred to in the next update of Philippine Green Building Code,” he said. (PNA)