9 DepEd Bicol officials reassigned







In an order dated January 15, 2021, the Secretary announced the immediate re-assignment of 9 ASDSs in the region pursuant to the policy of the agency to reshuffle every three years of service.



The following are the new assignments of the Assistant Schools Division Superintendents in Region V: Wilfredo J. Gavarra, reassigned as Assistant Schools Division Superintendent (ASDS) from SDO Albay to SDO Sorsogon City; Melchizedek C. Tongco, reassigned as Assistant Schools Division Superintendent (ASDS) from SDO Masbate Province to SDO Tabaco City; Ma. Jeany T. Abayon, reassigned as Assistant schools Division Superintendent (ASDS) from SDO Sorsogon Province to SDO Albay; Lauro B. Millano reassigned as Officer In Charge - Assistant Schools Division Superintendent (OIC-ASDS) from SDO Masbate City to SDO Camarines Sur; Fernando Macaraig, reassigned as Officer In Charge - Assistant Schools Division Superintendent (OIC-ASDS) from SDO Legazpi to SDO Masbate Province; Marivic P. Diaz reassigned as Officer In Charge - Assistant Schools Division Superintendent (OIC-ASDS) from SDO Sorsogon City to SDO Legazpi City; Bernie P. Despabiladero, reassigned as Assistant Schools Division Superintendent (ASDS) from SDO Tabaco to SDO Sorsogon Province; and Arvin Sese, designated as Officer In Charge - Assistant Schools Division Superintendent (OIC-ASDS) of Masbate City.



Meanwhile, Maylani L. Galicia who was assigned as OIC-ASDS of Tayabas City at Region IV-A will be transferred to DepEd Region V as the new ASDS of Ligao City.



DepEd Bicol Director explained that the reshuffling will be done as part of the prerogative of the department Secretary to regularly reshuffle top officers of DepEd as embodied in DepEd Order No. 16 s. of 2019.



“This movement will lessen the exposure of Third Level Officials to COVID19 virus since most of them will be reassigned within their own province or city.” said Director Sadsad.



The reassignment order signed by Secretary Briones will be implemented this month.

