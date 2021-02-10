DA distributes free seeds, fertilizers to rice farmers

PILI, Camarines Sur—The Department of Agriculture in Bicol has started the distribution of free seeds and fertilizers to rice farmers in the region.





This is under the Rice Resiliency Project II of the Department of Agriculture for the dry season cropping from September 16, 2020 to March 15, 2021.





“Ang programang ito ay pagpapatuloy ng nasimulan na noong Mayo but with modifications. Last time, ito ay reimbursement pero ngayon ibibigay na mismo ang binhi at fertilizer sa mga farmers. (This is the continuation of the Rice Resiliency Project which started May last year but with modifications. Last time it was given as reimbursement but this time, free seeds and fertilizers will be given to the farmers.),” DA Region 5 information officer Emily Bordado said at the Talakayan sa PIA Albay.





This program is for farmers registered at the Registry System on Basic Sector in Agriculture (RSBSA), a masterlist of legitimate farmers and fisherfolks who are given priority for providing government assistance and services.





“We encourage our farmers to register. Sakali di maka avail nito, baka sa ibang programa mabigyan kayo lalo sa rehab, sakali nasira palay during last 3 typhoons pwedeng mabigyan basta makapalista sa RSBSA. (We encourage farmers to register. In case they cannot avail of this program, they can benefit from other programs such as the assistance for rehabilitation in case their crops were damaged by the last three typhoons.),” Bordado said.





How to avail





Farmers registered at the RSBSA must go to their municipal agriculture office and show their RSBSA registration. They will be given vouchers for the free seeds and fertilizers to be redeemed from accredited suppliers.





“For one hectare of land, DA is giving 15 kilos of hybrid rice or 40 kilos of inbred rice. Farmers must bring their IDs to claim the seeds and fertilizers,” Bordado said.

Asked of the difference between inbred and hybrid seeds, Bordado said hybrid varieties are better choice this dry season.





“For inbred, ang inani ngayon pwede sa next cropping season. Pag hybrid, di na magagamit pero mas mataas yield by 20%. Ngayong dry season, mas maganda ang hybrid. (Harvest from inbred seeds can be used for the next cropping season. Hybrid can’t be used again but it gives higher yield by 20%. For this dry season, hybrid is better.),” she cited.





Target areas

Bordado said for the Bicol region some 82,000 hectares are targeted to be planted, of which 25,107 has. are allotted for hybrid seeds; 36,823 for expanded hybrid and 20,070 for certified seeds or foundation seeds.





“From our record, we have released 75% of our target for inbred seeds and 73% for hybrid seeds,” she said.





For further details, interested farmers can visit their municipal agriculture office. RSBSA registration is also done by municipality.