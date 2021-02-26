Currently no local cases of the COVID-19 UK variant in Bicol -- DOH

LEGAZPI CITY (Bicol Standard) -- The Department of Health – Bicol Center for Health Development (DOH – Bicol CHD) clarified that there are no local cases of B.1.1.7 or the UK variant of COVID-19 in Bicol.





Bicolano among B.1.1.7 cases recorded in PH: DOH Bicol reiterates observance of Minimum Public Health Standards Press... Posted by DOH CHD - Bicol on Friday, February 26, 2021





"The patient was assisted by the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) on his return to Bicol after completing isolation in NCR. He was again placed on quarantine by the LGU in the region and was monitored for 14 days until February 22, 2021. All secondary and tertiary contacts of the case in the region have been traced and tested."





This was tagged as an imported case, DOH CHD emphasized.



Related to this event, the DOH Bicol CHD strongly encouraged and enjoined all local government units, health authorities, and the public to strictly comply with the observance of minimum public health standards (MPHS).



The mode of transmission of B.1.1.7 remains the same, hence the importance of the observance of said standards, the agency said.

The agency, however, reported a case of B.1.1.7 or the UK variant of the COVID-19 who is identified as a Returning Overseas Filipino (ROF) from the Bicol Region."A male ROF in Camarines Sur with history of travel from United Arab Emirates (UAE) has tested positive for COVID-19 after his arrival in Manila that subsequently resulted to his isolation as prescribed by the Department of Health (DOH). He completed his 14-day isolation period in the assigned isolation facility in Manila. His specimen was also sent to the Philippine Genome Center (PGC) for genomic sequencing which later yielded positive for the UK variant," its news release earlier today reads.