Certificates of candidacy filing for 2022 polls set Oct. 1-8

MANILA—The Commission on Elections ( Comelec ) has set the one-week filing of Certificates of Candidacy (COC) for all elective positions for the May 9, 2022 National and Local Elections from October 1 to 8 this year.





Under Comelec Resolution 10695 made public on Saturday, the poll body has also set the campaign period for candidates in national positions (President, Vice-President, Senator, and party-list groups) from Feb. 8, 2022 to May 7, 2022.





Meanwhile, for candidates in local elective positions (members of House of Representatives and regional, provincial, city, and municipal officials), campaigning begins only on March 25, 2022 but also ends on May 7, 2022.

However, campaigning is prohibited during Maundy Thursday and Good Friday on April 14 and 15 next year, respectively.





The election period begins on Jan. 9, 2022 and ends on June 8, 2022, during which the gun ban is in effect. This means bearing, carrying, or transporting firearms or other deadly weapons is prohibited unless authorized in writing by the Comelec.





Also prohibited are: the use of security or bodyguards by candidates unless authorized in writing by the Comelec; organization or maintenance of reaction forces, strike forces, or similar forces; alteration of the territory of a precinct or establishment of a new precinct; transfer or movement of officers and employees in the civil service; and suspension of elective local officials.





Under the overseas absentee voting system. overseas voters may cast their votes in Philippine embassies, consulates, and other posts for one month, from April 10 to May 9 next year.





Campaigning abroad, however, is prohibited during this period.





On the other hand, local absentee voters have three days to vote on April 27 to 29, 2022.





The last day for filing an application to be a local absentee voter is on March 7, 2022.





A liquor ban will be in effect from May 8 to 9 next year, where selling, furnishing, offering, buying, serving, or taking intoxicating liquor is prohibited.





Campaigning is prohibited on the eve of Election Day and Election Day itself.

Also banned are the acts of giving or accepting free transportation, food or drinks, or things of value; and soliciting votes or undertaking any propaganda for or against a candidate or any political party in the polling place or within 30 meters of the area.





Also not allowed are the opening of booths or stalls for the sale of merchandise or refreshments within a 30-meter radius from the polling place; and the holding of fairs, cockfights, boxing, horse races, or similar sports. (PNA)