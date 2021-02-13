Catanduanes marks 76th Liberation Day

VIRAC, Catanduanes -- The Provincial Veterans Affairs Office (PVAO) in partnership with the Provincial Government of Catanduanes led the 76th commemoration of Catanduanes Liberation Day last February 9 at Heroes Wall, Virac Fountain, here.

Due to COVID-19, attendance was limited to the liberation veterans, Vice Governor Shirley A. Abundo, PNP Catanduanes Police Provincial Office (CATPPO) and employees of the Provincial Government of Catanduanes.A flag raising ceremony, wreath-laying and twenty-one gun salute were also done to honor and acknowledge the veterans.On January 1995, the Sangguniang Bayan passed Municipal Resolution 95-1 declaring Feb. 8 of every year as Liberation Day of Virac.On November 13, 2013, the Sangguniang Panlalawigan of Catanduanes passed Resolution No. 237-2013 sponsored by Provincial Board Member EdwinT. Tanael, enacting an ordinance institutionalizing the observance and celebration of February 8 of every year as Catanduanes Liberation Day.The Liberation of Catanduanes took place in what is now the municipal building and the Virac Parish Church area on February 8, 1945.The battle started at Km. 4 at Brgy. Calatagan at about 12 noon, and ended with the Filipino soldiers of the 5th, 51st, 52nd, 53rd, 55th, 56th and 57th Infantry Division of the Philippine Commonwealth Army and recognized guerrillas taking full control of the Japanese barracks. (Edna A. Bagadiong/PIA5/Catanduanes)