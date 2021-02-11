Cam Norte enforces ban on swine buyers, limits shipping of pigs

DAET, Camarines Norte – The provincial government of Camarines Norte is enforcing a temporary ban on the entry of swine buyers from nearby provinces and is restricting the shipping of pigs outside the province to control the spread of African Swine Fever (ASF) and prevent the shortage of hogs in the province.

This is according to Executive Order No. 2021-13 issued by Governor Edgardo Tallado dated Feb. 9.The province is now experiencing an apparent shortage of swine stock due to the frequent shipment outside the province and the on-going depopulation of hogs within the 500-meter radius from the confirmed index case of ASF.The shipment of live hogs from the province of Camarines Norte will be suspended for sixty (60) days from the effectivity of the order.This also prohibited the provincial veterinarian from issuing Veterinary Health Certificate for hogs intended for shipment outside the province.The checkpoints at the provincial boundaries in Tuaca, Basud and Tabugon, Sta. Elena were directed to advise swine shipper to return their shipment to point of origin.The local hog traders were discouraged in buying hogs way below the current farm gate price in neighboring provinces.The said order shall take effect immediately and shall remain in force until 60 days for mandatory review and recommendation of the council. (by Rosalita B. Manlangit/PIA5/Camarines Norte)