26 LGUs in Bicol to undergo capacity assessment for DSWD KALAHI-CIDSS implementation

The Department of Social Welfare and Development Kapit-Bisig Laban sa Kahirapan – Comprehensive and Integrated Delivery of Social Services (DSWD KALAHI-CIDSS) will assess 26 local government units (LGUs) of the Bicol Region on good governance this month of February 2021.



The activity measures good governance using the nine (9) United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) characteristics as proxy indicators and existing LGU performance assessment indicators set by different national government agencies (NGAs).



The 9 UNDP characteristics are the following:







DSWD KALAHI-CIDSS also assesses and monitors the LGUs on sustainability and Community-Driven Development (CDD) Institutionalization initiatives.



The Regional Program Management Office (RPMO) already conducted the LGU Capacity Assessment in Manito, Albay as pilot municipality last January 29.



Other LGUs scheduled for assessment are the following:



Province Municipality Catanduanes Gigmoto Caramoran Sorsogon Prieto Diaz Juban Irosin Camarines Sur Bombon Camaligan Magarao Ocampo Sagñay Presentacion Garchitorena Milaor San Fernando Minalabac Pasacao Cabusao Camarines Norte San Vicente Talisay Santa Elena Paracale Masbate Butuan San Fernando Monreal Mobo Claveria

DSWD KALAHI-CIDSS is a poverty alleviation program that uses the Community-Driven Development (CDD) approach that helps communities in poor municipalities to identify challenges along poverty, make informed decisions, and gives control of resources to address local poverty.



The capacity assessment determines the municipality’s readiness and capacity to participate and undertake KALAHI-CIDSS’ implementation this year.