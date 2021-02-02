Environmental Management Board in Bicol eyes clustered sanitary landfills

LEGAZPI CITY (Bicol Standard)-- The Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) in Bicol is studying the establishment of clustered sanitary landfills in the region to aid the local government units which are unable to put up their own sanitary landfill.



Especially during the pandemic, LGUs are reminded to properly manage the infectious wastes from hospitals and other public places, Lorenzana said.



“From the barangay level down to the municipal or city level, we compel them to follow what the law requires,” he added.



Meanwhile, the bureau is also providing financial aid to assist in the implementation of the solid waste management programs of the LGUs.



LGUs, he said, may receive from the office as much as Php1-million for use in the processing of residual and biodegradable waste, and up to P300,000 for the improvement of recovery facilities. (With report from KAVB-PIA5)

Earlier today, the EMB announced that it has already begun conducting feasibility studies on said clustered landfills, Engr. Carlo Lorenzana, EMB 5 Senior Environmental Management Specialist of Solid Waste Management (SWM) of LGU Relations Section said.The bureau intends to assist the LGUs in complying with Republic Act 9003, otherwise known as the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000, which provides for the establishment and rehabilitation of landfills.