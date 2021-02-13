BFAR seizes P377K worth of shellfish, crabs





BULA, Camarines Sur (Bicol Standard) -- At least 122 baskets of assorted shellfish including green mussels, carpet shells, oysters and clams, six baskets of blue swimming crabs, six baskets of mangrove crabs, and a box of mangrove crablets were confiscated by the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources from two persons in Sorsogon.

"The transport of regulated fisheries products are in violation of Fisheries Administrative Order No. 235, series of 2010 ( Safety and Quality Control of Paralytic Shellfish Poison) in relation to Shellfish Bulletin No. 03 issued on February 08, 2021 and Fisheries Administrative Order No. 264, series of 2020 ( Regulating the Catching, Possession, Transporting, Selling, Trading and Exporting of Mangrove Crablets, Juvenile Mangrove Crabs and Gravid Mangrove Crabs, Scylla spp.) in relation to Section 125 of RA 10654 (Failure to Comply with Standards and Trade-Related Measures)," Enolva said.



Apart from this, the shipment also lacks documents and permits coming from the municipality/city of origin and the local transport permit from BFAR 5.



Enolva said BFAR Bicol through Regional Director Nelson B. Bien advises cargo and trucking services accommodating shipment to familiarize themselves with fisheries regulations before accepting services to avoid inconvenience and legal consequences.

According to BFAR Bicol Spokesperson Nonie P. Enolva, the products were from Matnog, Magallanes, and Sorsogon City, in Sorsogon and were bound for the National Capital Region.Said confiscated products were valued at P376,640.00.