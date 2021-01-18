NGCP sets 2 power interruptions this week in Naga City and parts of Cam Sur

File photo via Casureco 2





NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard) -- The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) has issued two separate advisories for power interruption this week. The NGCP said this is to facilitate preparatory works for the energization of newly replaced Naga 300 MVA Transformer 01.



On January 21, 2021, Thursday, the interruption is scheduled at 12 noon to 5 p.m.



The following areas are affected: Naga City, Milaor, Minalabac, Canaman, Magarao, Bombon, Calabanga, Tinambac, Siruma, Part of Pili (from Brgy. Palestina to Brgy. San Jose, Pili, Camarines Sur).



On January 23, 2021, Saturday, meanwhile, the interruption is scheduled at 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.





The same areas are affected, per the advisory.





