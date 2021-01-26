Travel the Philippines with new Pinoy-made mobile game Running Organgs

A new mobile game featuring the most famous tourist destinations in the Philippines has just hit the market.





Released by digital marketing agency PurpleBug, Inc., the game called Running Organgs is a simple and fun platformer for Android and Apple users.





The Running Organgs is a gang of organs of the human body, hence the name. The group includes:



· Brainstein (Brain): The one who holds the greatest understanding and wisdom among the members of the Running Organgs. His arch nemesis are illegal drugs.



· Amor (Heart): The fun and bubbly member of the Running Organgs. She wears her heart on her sleeve and loves to make friends. Her arch nemesis are the pictures of her ex-boyfriends.



· Oliver (Liver): The cool, laid-back, and most stylish member of the Running Organgs. His arch nemesis are alcoholic beverages.



· Lang-Lang and Leng-Leng (Lungs): Lang-Lang and Leng-Leng are twins. Lang-Lang is prim and proper, while Leng-Leng is a free-spirit. Their arch nemesis are cigarettes, vapes, and the COVID-19 virus



· Tammie (Stomach): The confident and bold member of the Running Organgs. She loves to eat to her heart’s content and knows how to have a good time! Her arch nemesis are poisonous substances.





"The idea behind the game is more than just entertaining people and distracting them from the setbacks brought by the COVID-19 crisis. Running Organgs also allows players to travel and recall the feeling of visiting the most famous tourist spots in the Philippines, while staying safe from the COVID-19 virus. In addition, we also aim to educate players by creating “arch nemesis” fit for each character," the company behind the game said.