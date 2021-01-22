Mayon Volcano shows crater glow, slight rise in abnormal behavior
LEGAZPI CITY (Bicol Standard) -- The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) monitoring network reported that a slight increase in abnormal behavior is being observed from Mayon Volcano.
In a bulletin released Thursday (January 21, 2021), the observatory at Lignon Hill said ten volcanic earthquakes were recorded during a 24-hour observation period, while a faint crater glow from the summit could be observed at night.
"Overall, the Mayon edifice is still inflated with respect to baseline parameters," the bulletin noted.
Currently, the volcano remains at Alert Level 1, or abnormal condition.
Phivolcs said that although this means that presently no magmatic eruption is imminent, it is strongly advised that the public refrain from entering the 6-kilometer radius Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ).
This is due to the perennial life-threatening dangers of rockfalls, landslides/avalanches at the middle to upper slope, sudden ash puffs and steam-driven or phreatic eruptions from the summit.
Active stream/river channels and those identified as perennially lahar-prone areas on all sectors of the volcano should also be avoided especially during extreme weather conditions when there is heavy and prolonged rainfall.
The monitoring team added it maintains its close monitoring of Mayon Volcano and any new development will be communicated to all concerned stakeholders.