LOOK | DAR showcases Bicol farmers' organization's products

Sunday, January 31, 2021

The Department of Agrarian Reform in Bicol showcases some of the products sold by Agrarian Reform Farmers' Organization (ARBOs).

Among these Bicol products are:
  • abaca bags and mats
  • muscovado sugar
  • turmeric products
  • seaweed noodles
  • pili
  • banana vinegar
  • peanut brittle
  • rice coffee
  • gabi
  • shellcraft
  • tablea candies
  • honey
  • caragumoy handicrafts
  • banana chips
  • citronella-based products
  • mushroom chicharon
  • pickled mushroom
  • peanut cookies
  • peanut molido
  • ginger candy
  • squash noodle
  • salabat
According to DAR, these spring from the agency's support services program which trains and educates these groups to become self-reliant organizations and generate additional sources of income other than farming for their families.

For more information, please contact DAR Bicol.

