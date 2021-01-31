LOOK | DAR showcases Bicol farmers' organization's products
The Department of Agrarian Reform in Bicol showcases some of the products sold by Agrarian Reform Farmers' Organization (ARBOs).
Among these Bicol products are:
- abaca bags and mats
- muscovado sugar
- turmeric products
- seaweed noodles
- pili
- banana vinegar
- peanut brittle
- rice coffee
- gabi
- shellcraft
- tablea candies
- honey
- caragumoy handicrafts
- banana chips
- citronella-based products
- mushroom chicharon
- pickled mushroom
- peanut cookies
- peanut molido
- ginger candy
- squash noodle
- salabat
According to DAR, these spring from the agency's support services program which trains and educates these groups to become self-reliant organizations and generate additional sources of income other than farming for their families.
For more information, please contact DAR Bicol.