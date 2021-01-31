LOOK | DAR showcases Bicol farmers' organization's products

Among these Bicol products are:

abaca bags and mats

muscovado sugar

turmeric products

seaweed noodles

pili

banana vinegar

peanut brittle

rice coffee

gabi

shellcraft

tablea candies

honey

caragumoy handicrafts

banana chips

citronella-based products

mushroom chicharon

pickled mushroom

peanut cookies

peanut molido

ginger candy

squash noodle

salabat

According to DAR, these spring from the agency's support services program which trains and educates these groups to become self-reliant organizations and generate additional sources of income other than farming for their families.





For more information, please contact DAR Bicol.