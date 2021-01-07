Legazpi City ready to allocate P200-M for COVID-19 vaccine



In a post on social media this morning, Rosal said he met with the local finance committee to discuss the matter.



The mayor admitted that although the amount is still insufficient, he is hoping that the LGU will be given the go-signal to secure a loan for the same purpose, as well as to get a clearance from the Department of Finance.



“Kaipuhan ta ini para makabalik kita sa normal na buhay,” he said.



The other local government units in the country which have allocated money to fund the COVID-19 vaccination of their constituents include: Makati City, Taguig City, Quezon City, Puerto Princesa, Cebu City, Pasig City, Antipolo City in Rizal, City of Manila, Paranaque City, Pasay City, Mandaluyong City, Zamboanga City, Iloilo City, Muntinlupa City, Valenzuela City, Marikina City, San Juan, Navotas City, and the City of San Jose del Monte in Bulacan.



