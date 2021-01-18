DPWH Bicol orders installation of safety devices on electric posts pending relocation

Photo via DPWH Bicol





NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard) -- As the electric posts along the widened portions of Bicol's national road networks await their relocation, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Bicol ordered the installation of safety devices right on said posts in a bid to prevent accidents.





In an interview, DPWH Bicol Regional Director Virgilio C. Eduarte said that the continued presence of the poles along the roads poses a risk to the lives of both motorists and pedestrians.



Eduarte explained that the DPWH has long sought help from the Department of Energy (DOE) to relocate the poles.



A joint circular prescribing uniform guidelines and procedures on the compensation and/or recovery of cost in the relocation of the electric cooperative/sub-transmission lines between the two offices has already been signed as early as 2017, he said.



However, according to a recent report from the National Electrification Administration (NEA), only 1,162 poles or 20.25% of the 5,737 total surveyed poles that obstruct the highway have been relocated thus far.



Eduarte said: “I would like to assure the public that all efforts are being done to finally relocate these electric posts. In the meantime, we have to initiate ways to deter further occurrences of accidents along our national highway."