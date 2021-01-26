13 dolphins dead due to blast fishing in Camarines Sur waters

BFAR-Bicol spokesperson Nonie Enolva said 25 dolphins were earlier recorded to have been stranded in the coastal village.Local responders earlier attempted to release the dolphins, but found that 13 of them had already perished from hemorrhages, the report states.The office already coordinated with the Philippine Marine Mammal Stranding Network for necropsy and tissue sample collection tomorrow (Wednesday).Enolva said dolphins usually stay in deep waters for 15 minutes to 20 minutes and surface to breathe. However, when they are disturbed, they look for a sanctuary where they could recover from the shock by putting up their head and lie on the surface to breathe.“The shock waves due to blast fishing at the Ragay Gulf could have caused the sea mammals' lungs to collapse, which resulted in their drowning,” she added.