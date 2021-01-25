DepEd Naga fetes Brigada Eskwela Best Implementers

NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard)—The Department of Education Schools Division Office of Naga City recognized the 2020 Brigada Eskwela Best Implementing Schools and showed appreciation for the program stakeholders in a gathering held January 15 at Avenue Plaza Convention Center.

Led by OIC Schools Division Superintendent Mariano B. De Guzman, CESO VI, the event paid tribute to the supporters of the Brigada Eskwela last year. Further, it allowed for a review of the program implementation.





Brigada Eskwela is an annual convergence of education stakeholders to contribute time, effort and resources to prepare public school facilities for the opening of classes.





The following are the Brigada Eskwela Best Implementing Schools for 2020:





Elementary Schools

Small Category

Teodora Moscoso ES (Champion)

Morada Ramos ES (1st Runner Up)

Villa Grande ES (2nd Runner Up)





Medium Category

San Isidro ES (Champion)

Del Rosario ES (1st Runner Up)

Balatas ES (2nd Runner Up)





Large Category

Sabang ES (Champion)

Calauag ES (1st Runner Up)

Grandview ES (2nd Runner Up)





Mega Category

Naga Central School 2 (Champion)

Don Manuel I. Abella Central School (1st Runner Up)

Tabuco Central School (2nd Runner Up)





Secondary Schools

Small Category

Del Rosario HS (Champion)

San Isidro HS (1st Runner Up)





Medium Category

Naga City Science High School





Large Category

Don Leon Q. Mercado HS (Champion)

Tinago HS (1st Runner Up)





Mega Category

Concepcion Pequeña National HS (Champion)

Carolina National HS (Champion)

Cararayan National HS (1st Runner Up)

Naga City School of Arts and Trades (2nd Runner Up)





Naga Central School 2 was also recognized for having generated the largest amount of resources, with P11 Million worth of projects and interventions.

Teodora Moscoso Elementary School and Concepcion Pequeña National High School were given the 2020 BE Hall of Fame Awards.





Meantime, Security Bank was presented with an Award of Appreciation as Adopt-A-School Partner for School Year 2020-2021.





Only half of the venue’s capacity was allowed to be filled, due to the strict observance of the minimum health protocols.





However, the event was also broadcast live via Facebook and YouTube, through the DepEd Official website, to allow more participants to join the ceremony.