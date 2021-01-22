80K health frontliners in Bicol on vaccination priority
LEGAZPI CITY – The Department of Health (DOH) in Bicol said at least 80,000 frontliners would be inoculated once the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccines arrive in the region.
Dr. Lulu Ramos Santiago, DOH-Bicol Covid-19 coordinator, on Wednesday said to be given priority are all front line health workers from the private and public sector in active practice and involved in the prevention and control of Covid-19.
Santiago, in a virtual media briefing, said the master list of health front-liners is still being completed to also include other health workers providing services in primary health care units such as the rural health units in towns and cities, provincial health offices, and hospitals.
The next level of priority would be the poor senior citizens registered with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), the indigent population, and uniformed personnel of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippine National Police, Philippine Coast Guard, and Bureau of Fire Protection.
When asked if the national government has issued official Covid-19 vaccine guidelines, Santiago said these are being released on a gradual basis depending on the approved policy released by the President and the national task force.
Various Bicol LGUs are still waiting for the national vaccine guidelines to prepare their respective vaccination program and funding.
Bicol’s cumulative Covid-19 tally as of Tuesday was pegged at 4,093 with 3,305 or 80 percent recoveries, 620 active cases, and 168 or 4.1 percent deaths. (By Mar Serrano, PNA)